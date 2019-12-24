Marvelous female portraits by Shannon Beauclair, a gifted self-taught photographer, and retoucher based in Seattle, Washington. Shannon focuses mainly on portraiture, beauty, and lifestyle photography.

As long as I remember I have always enjoyed photography. When I was young my father always had a camera and took many pictures of my sisters and me whether it be playing soccer, doing gymnastics or our annual family Christmas card (which took hours with a self-timer). I am fortunate to have many pictures of my parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and many of my ancestors. I loved pulling out the family photo albums and flipping the pages and staring at the images of years gone by.

