Gorgeous female portraits by Sonia Neisha, talented 24-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist currently based in Madrid, Spain. Sonia focuses on fashion and portraiture, she shoots a lot of conceptual, beauty, lifestyle and moody portrait photography. Neisha uses Nikon D3100 and Nikon D7100 cameras. She has over 12,100 followers on Instagram and counting.

More info: instagram / facebook / website