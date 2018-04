Fascinating portraits by Stas Pushkarev, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist based between Saint Petersburg and Moscow, Russia. Stas focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, fashion, editorial and lifestyle portrait photography. Pushkarev uses Canon EOS 5D Mark II camera with Canon EF 135mm f/2L USM lens. He has over 15.800 followers on Instagram and counting.

