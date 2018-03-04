Photogrist community Create a post
Mesmerizing Fine Art Portrait Photography by Steve Gindler

Steve Gindler (previously featured) a.k.a. cvatik is a talented 28 year old photographer currently based in Northern New Jersey. Steve mainly specializes in portraiture. He creates well framed and processed beauty portraits. “Most of my time is spent looking through my camera’s viewfinder or at my computer screen”, he says. Gindler has over 136,000 followers on instagram. He uses Sony A7rii and Minolta X-700 cameras with Mitakon 85mm f/1.2, Nikkor 55m f/1.2, Sigma ART 35mm f/1.4, Helios 58mm f/2 and Minolta 58mm f/1.4 lens.

Photography, in every sense, is literally my life. I try and take my camera with me everywhere, and create a new adventure for myself everyday. Between shooting analog film and digital imagery, I found a medium that truly expresses the best tech of today while incorporating a nostalgic look to my images that I believe truly encompasses the emotion of any given moment.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

