Vibrant female portraits by Sue Bryce, a multi-talented photographer, artist, illustrator, educator, and anthropologist who was born and raised in New Zealand and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Sue focuses mainly on portraiture photography. Her glamour, fashion and portrait style transcend past stereotypes and has changed the face of portraiture. In 2015, Bryce was honored by Canon to be named a Canon USA Explorer of Light. She has over 159,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

My name is Sue Bryce and I’m a Portrait Photographer. I am not a trust fund baby or a rich wife (yet!) I have been a portrait photographer for 22 years. I built a business that went from zero to $20,000 per week in turn over in my home garage. I have no formal education in business, marketing, sales or even photography for that matter. I started shooting at the height of the 90’s Glamour trend. I have seen many fads and styles come and go including my own entire genre Glamour when this happened I developed my own style and worked hard to forge a new path into contemporary portrait. I have a huge drive and incredible passion doing something that I love.

I struggled with the artist-limits mentality for years. Then I felt business would consume me. I realized in that moment it is neither the artist or the business, but the ability to serve. I understand the power and value of what I create and it is the most joyful time of career.

