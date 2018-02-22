Photogrist community Create a post
Beautiful Female Portrait Photography by Tatsiana Tsyhanova

Tatsiana Tsyhanova is a talented 38-year-old photographer, retoucher and illustrator currently based in Minsk, Belarus. Tsyhanova received her bachelor degree in Pedagogy and Designer Education from the Belarusian State Pedagogical University and worked as a teacher. Tatsiana focuses on portraiture, she shoots marvelous beauty, lifestyle, kids and wedding photography. “As a natural creative, my love for photography as a form of expression became my ultimate path and career in 2010”, she says.

Since my childhood photos and illustrations are the best way to show my feelings and emotions.

More info: website

