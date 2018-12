Gorgeous female portraits by Terralynn Joy, a talented 19-years old self-taught photographer, retoucher, and violinist based in Richmond, Virginia. Terralynn focuses mainly on portraiture and lifestyle photography. She shoots a lot of beauty, fashion, and street style portraits. Joy prefers natural light, she finds it gives more opportunities. Terralynn has over 23,500 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Website