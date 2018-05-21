Gorgeous portraits by Thodwrhs Papax, talented 22-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher and student currently based in Patras , Western Greece. Thodwrhs studies Computer Engineering at University of Patras. He focuses on landscaping and portraiture. Papax has over 13.600 followers on Instagram.

My passion is taking pictures and capturing special moments of life . I am fascinated by the way you can interact with a person and that’s why the majority of my photos are portraits which attempt to tell a story.

