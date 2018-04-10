Glorious portraits by Thomas Van Cam, talented self-taught photographer and retoucher who was born and raised in France and currently lives and works in London, England. Thomas focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, fashion, street style, wedding and lifestyle portrait photography.

I have been working in random fields until 2013 – it was then that a friend of mine taught me how I can manually adjust my camera settings in order to get the most out of my photographic skills. From that point onwards, I have never used my camera on automatic mode again. While trying to take a greater interest in photography and aiming to develop a style of my own, I have started taking pictures of my friends in different locations as well as doing events work.

