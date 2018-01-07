Ashley Brehm is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and traveler currently based in Oregon, Pacific Northwest, USA. Ashley focuses on portraiture and landscaping, she shoots amazing lifestyle, travel and nature photography. “I literally pour my heart and soul into my work, so not only are you seeing the emotion of the models I use, but also you’re getting a glimpse into my imagination”, she says. “I use a lot of my emotions in my work, and you will see that come across in a lot of my portraits.”

I try to make my work stand out from others. I’m not your typical PNW photographer. A lot of my work is very colorful and vibrant, yet dark and mysterious at the same time. I love working with the amazing color pallet we are given here in the Pacific Northwest. We are definitely spoiled here.

A year ago, I never would have guessed I would be where I am today. Photography was the last thing on my mind. I had never even used a digital camera, but I was in love with the creative side of it. I had left my family behind and moved to a city where I barely knew anyone, and knew I had to find a way to make new friends. I had a friend from back home who had been into photography for as long as I had known him, and I loved watching him work. It was mezmerizing to me, how you could take something so simple and turn it into something so beautiful. I quickly became obsessed. Finally something I could do to let my creative side run wild. I was in love with it.

More info: instagram / website