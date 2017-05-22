Lindsay Thomas is a talented self-taught photographer and filmmaker currently based in Seattle, WA. Lindsay works as videographer & photographer for Pacific Northwest Ballet, she captures gorgeous portraits of dancers. Her goal is to catch each dancer at their most beautiful moment and to create images that will inspire other people to love this art form. “It turns out I love ballet so much, filming it wasn’t enough – I had to start photographing it too”, she says.

I trained in ballet from a very young age, but like most people, discovered I was not destined to be a professional dancer. So I went off to college, where I discovered an interest in videography, which led me to join the marketing team at PNB. When I started working at PNB, I fell in love with ballet all over again. It was almost impossible not to, as I was surrounded by world-class dancers and incredible talent. Being able to photograph such passionate artists is such an honor and their dedication to their craft is a constant source of inspiration for me.

