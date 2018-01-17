Marvelous Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Berna Kansu

Berna Kansu is a talented photographer, filmmaker and digital artist currently based in Washington, D.C., USA. Her interest in visual arts was sparked in her early adolescent years as she observed her father take photographs and home videos. Berna’s passion only grew stronger with age which influenced her decision to study Telecommunication & Film at The University of Alabama while obtaining a minor is Psychology. Kansu shoots a lot of lifestyle, beauty, urban and landscape photography.

More info: instagram / vimeo / website