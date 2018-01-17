Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Portrait Photography

Marvelous Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Berna Kansu

Marvelous Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Berna Kansu

Berna Kansu is a talented photographer, filmmaker and digital artist currently based in Washington, D.C., USA. Her interest in visual arts was sparked in her early adolescent years as she observed her father take photographs and home videos. Berna’s passion only grew stronger with age which influenced her decision to study Telecommunication & Film at The University of Alabama while obtaining a minor is Psychology. Kansu shoots a lot of lifestyle, beauty, urban and landscape photography.

More info: instagram / vimeo / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Portrait Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
X
I Am An Actor: Conceptual Portrait Photography by Franck Bohbot…Portrait PhotographyFranck Bohbot is a multi-talented 37-year-old French photographer and artist who currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Franck focuses on pu…

Marvelous Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Berna Kansu

 
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds