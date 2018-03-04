Moody, Pop-Colored and Dramatic Portraits by Christian Alejandro Peña

Christian Alejandro Peña is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and filmmaker who started shooting portraits in mid January of 2016. Christian currently based in Houston, Texas. Peña focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing beauty, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography. He has over 25,900 followers on instagram.

Long story short, ex bought me a camera, I started taking pictures of food for culinary school. Ex cheated on me, I started shooting girls. And something that was suppose to be a revenge turned into the biggest part of my life.

Christian Alejandro Peña creates nice composition and tones, his works are exciting, wonderful and inspiring.

