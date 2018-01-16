Photogrist community Create a post
Mesmerizing Lifestyle and Beauty Portraits by David Mendoza III

Mesmerizing Lifestyle and Beauty Portrait Photography by David Mendoza III

David Mendoza III is a talented photographer, retoucher and graphic designer currently based in Santa Barbara, California. David focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing fashion, lifestyle, maternity and wedding photography.

I’m pretty sure I have more nicknames than most people because I don’t have a middle name. I grew up in a small desert town and snuck out to the coast (no, I don’t surf). I’ve been here – in paradise – for 10 years and I’m currently in a relationship with my favorite taco shop. It’s going great. I have more bags than most of my ex-girlfriends and you don’t want to know about my shoe collection. I have a small collection of antique cameras that I break out on shoots from time to time and I’m big on dressing up on Tuesdays.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

