Jimmy Marble is a multi-talented photographer, filmmaker and designer who was born in Yakima, Washington and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Jimmy started directing in 2010 by helping launch Flaunt Magazine’s Flaunt TV channel while simultaneously making his first narrative shorts. His photography began to develop as a way to stay busy between film projects, and began to attract attention from all corners of the internet for their unique compositions and humorous but not too humorous moods. Marble’s ability to capture stunning beauty portraits has garnered him over 130K Instagram followers and collaborations with major brands such as Coca-Cola, Kate Spade and Spotify.

More info: instagram / website