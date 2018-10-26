Gorgeous street style portraits by Tony Andreas Rudolph, a talented 28-year-old self-taught photographer, conceptual artist, and 3D Digital Matte Painter currently based in Munich, Germany. Tony focuses mainly on portraiture and lifestyle photography. “I came to photography because I want a create the complete opposite to Visual Effects where images get massively manipulated”, he says.

Originally I am coming from the Visual Effects Industry where I had the please to create effects for movies like Rogue One – A Star Wars Story, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America Civil War, Transformers – The last Knight and many others.

