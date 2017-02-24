Alison Jackson is an award-winning contemporary artist, photographer and filmmaker who explores the cult of celebrity. For her latest book “Private”, Alison captured stunning lookalikes of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Donald Trump. The British artst, known for her candid photographs of celebrity lookalikes, said she was warned against publishing the satirical photographs by her lawyers.

I don’t think any artist, or satirist, or anybody who sits outside the establishment, should have their artistic freedom stopped.

“Hundreds arrived [for casting]. We had casting directors in LA, New York, London, and then we branched out into Slovakia, Poland and Russia, because of the lips. I felt he had a flat face and those little, pouty lips could come from that part of the world.”

