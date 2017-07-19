Random Visual Sounds: Urban Photography by Simas Lin
Simas Lin is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and traveler currently based in Vilnius, Lithuania. Simas focuses on architecture, he shoots stunning minimalist, urban and travel photography.
Random visual sounds is a constantly expanding collection of single photographs which of each has its unique subject and isn’t related to others by any purposeful concepts.
Enjoy also his “Modern Cityscapes” series.
More info: instagram / facebook / website