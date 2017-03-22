Yota Yoshida is a talented 36-year-old self-taught street photographer who was born and raised in a small town in north Kumamoto and currently lives and works in Tokyo, Japan. “He has not any educational background about the photography but inspired by everything such as relate to him until today.” Yota focuses on the present atmosphere in contemporary Tokyo society. His works are deal with many things in the public space.

This structure is primarily influenced by the novel authored by Jorge Luis Borges, as well as Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going? by Paul Gauguin, which focuses on the topics of circularity and the view of life and death in Buddhism.

