Aneta Vasatova is a talented 24-year-old self-taught photographer, student and artist based in Czech Republic. Aneta currently studies at Departement of Advertising Photography at Tomas Bata University in Zlin. Vasatova shoots a lot of fine art and commercial photography.

In my work, I’m focused on the relation between man and nature. Project Recto Verso (obverse and reverse) combines a world of technology and nature. It is divided into several phases, where nature is involved in the process as well as technology. Through installations and special imprinting methods I research inner perception of landscape.

More info: facebook / website