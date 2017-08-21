Michael Jantzen is a conceptual artist, designer, architect, inventor and engineer currently based in Los Angeles, California. Michael explores art, architecture and design in his imaginative renderings of conceptual buildings and structures inspired by nature, technology and science. He describes this series as a surreal reinterpretation of known structures such as houses, churches, apartment buildings, and other conventional built forms, including furniture.

My intent for this work as an artist is to explore ways in which the known world can be altered in order to expand its potentials in the minds of the viewers, allowing them to create their own personal stories about these new realities.

