Richard Silver is a talented photographer, traveler and artist who was born in New York and currently lives and works in Boynton Beach, Florida. Richard focuses on traveling, landscaping and “Tilt-Shift”ing the world one city at a time. He has visited 90 countries and more than 300 cities in his life.

Libraries hold some of the most treasured interior architecture that I have ever seen. They are beautiful, colorful, ornate and exquisite to photograph. Here are many of the libraries that I have photographed during my travels.

More info: facebook / website Sourse: BoredPanda