Richard Silver is a talented photographer, traveler and artist who was born in New York and currently lives and works in Boynton Beach, Florida. Richard focuses on traveling, landscaping and “Tilt-Shift”ing the world one city at a time. He has visited 90 countries and more than 300 cities in his life.

Libraries hold some of the most treasured interior architecture that I have ever seen. They are beautiful, colorful, ornate and exquisite to photograph. Here are many of the libraries that I have photographed during my travels.

Hendrik Conscience Heritage Library, Antwerp, Belgium

House Of The Redeemer Library, New York, NY

Jose Vasconcelos Library, Mexico City, Mexico

Los Angeles Public Library, Los Angeles, California

Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY

National Library Of China, Beijing

NY Public Library, New York, NY

Real Gabinete Library, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Riiks Museum Library, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Saint Genevieve Library, Paris, France

State Library Of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia

Strahov Library, Prague, Czech Republic

Stuttgart Municipal Library, Stuttgart, Germany

Vienna College Library, Vienna, Austria

