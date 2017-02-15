David McLaughlin is a talented self-taught photographer, illustrator and digital artist based in Portland, OR, USA. In his latest project entitled “Roadschachs”, David captured stunning mirrored images of bridges found in Portland, Oregon.

Portland has great bridges. All too often they’re featured in cityscapes showing only the water spans. The project started as an exploration to look at the less “scenic” aspects of them, then turned into a photoshop game.

More info: behance