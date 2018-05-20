Creative series by Nicolas Bigot a.k.a. Niko Photographisme, talented photographer, graphic designer and art director currently based in Pleumeur-Bodou, France. Niko focuses on CGI and photography, he shoots stunning fantasy and sci-fi work. Photographisme uses Nikon D7200, Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom to create playful images with a touch of credibility.

We live in a world of appearances. In the real life and the digital world. We play roles, characters. But appearances are often false or deceptive.

More info: instagram / facebook / website