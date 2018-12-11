Spectacular climbing photos by Jimmy Chin (previously featured), a talented photographer, filmmaker, climber, and skier currently based between New York City and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Jimmy is known for his ability to capture extraordinary imagery while climbing and skiing in extremely high-risk environments. As a fifteen-year veteran of the TNF athlete team and a photographer for publications such as National Geographic, Jimmy has worked with some of the best adventurers, climbers, snowboarders, and skiers in the world on their most challenging expeditions and shoots. As a filmmaker, his recent film Meru won the Audience Award at Sundance and was shortlisted for an Oscar. Chin has over 2,000,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website