Dramatic close-up of rocket launches by Erik Kuna, a talented photographer, and graphic designer currently based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Erik focuses mainly on rocket launch photography. He captures launches for NASA, SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, and Orbital ATK from spaceports around the USA. Kuna shares stunning spaceflight image on his Instagram account erikkuna, which has earned more than 17,600 followers.



More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website