Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Rooftop Photography

Stunning Rooftop Photography by Chiok Jun Jie

Stunning Rooftop Photography by Chiok Jun Jie

Chiok Jun Jie is a talented 18-year-old self-taught photographer, graphic designer, urban explorer and drone pilot based in Singapore. Chiok focuses on urban and street photography, he shoots also stunning rooftop and aerial shots. “Photography has allowed me to travel and experience the world, while at the same time, it has also allowed me to meet people from all over the world”, he says. Jie uses Canon 6D camera with Tamron 15-30mm F/2.8 and Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 lens, and DJI Mavic Pro. He plays with light and reflections to create creative urban shots. Jun has 16,200 followers on instagram.

More info: instagram

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

More From: Rooftop Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds