Stunning Rooftop Photography by Chiok Jun Jie

Chiok Jun Jie is a talented 18-year-old self-taught photographer, graphic designer, urban explorer and drone pilot based in Singapore. Chiok focuses on urban and street photography, he shoots also stunning rooftop and aerial shots. “Photography has allowed me to travel and experience the world, while at the same time, it has also allowed me to meet people from all over the world”, he says. Jie uses Canon 6D camera with Tamron 15-30mm F/2.8 and Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 lens, and DJI Mavic Pro. He plays with light and reflections to create creative urban shots. Jun has 16,200 followers on instagram.

More info: instagram