Epic rooftop shots by Harry Gallaghe a.k.a. Nightscaper, a talented 21-years old photographer, filmmaker, climber, and urban explorer currently based in London, England. Harry has gained fame on both YouTube and Instagram with his explorations of places that not many others would dare to consider. His YouTube channel has accrued more than 936,000 subscribers while he has over 201,000 followers on Instagram.



