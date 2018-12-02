Stunning macro photos of underwater plankton by Ryo Minemizu, a talented marine life photographer based in Hirakata, Osaka, Japan. Ryo captures the beauty of microorganisms in the oceans of Japan. He has spent 20 years capturing the beauty and complexity of plankton that drifts in our planet’s oceans.

As a photographer of marine life, I have been taking photographs and creating videos for illustrated books, children’s educational titles, and TV programs about the sciences for over twenty years. My work base is near Suruga Bay, the deepest bay in Japan on the Pacific coast of central Japan. I also photograph in the seas of the Ryukyu Islands around Okinawa, on the West Coast of the U.S., and in Australia and Southeast Asia.

