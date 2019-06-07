Fantastic travel shots by Aurélien Buttin, a talented 33-years old photographer, geographer, and adventurer currently based in Amiens, France. Aurélien specializes in lifestyle and travel photography. He has over 17,5K followers on Instagram and counting.

As of today, Aurélien Buttin has wondered through over 40 countries on 3 continents, visiting both man-made and wild environments, symbolic places such as the Sahara desert, the volcanoes of Indonesia, the Caucasus mountains…



