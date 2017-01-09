Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Benjamin Henon is an professional 40-year-old photographer and artist who was born and grew up in Senlis, a small town in the North of France and currently lives and works in Paris. He studied at Parisian public school of photography Les Gobelins. For his series “Leurre du déjeuner and Luxtensile”, Benjamin worked with the stylist Valentine Mazel to create a playful series of images featuring daily objects become delicious food. They recreated common and tasty dishes such as sponges, sand, soap and shoe laces.

