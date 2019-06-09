Outstanding long exposure landscapes by David Aguilar, a talented 24-years old photographer, retoucher, drone pilot, and adventurer from Sevilla, Spain. David focuses mainly on outdoors, nature, and landscape photography. He recently visited Scotland to capture spectacular natural landscapes. Aguilar has more than 10,9K followers on Instagram.

I started traveling the world by myself since five years ago, in my free time, working as a volunteer for several environmental projects and getting lost in the wildest landscapes of Europe. As a future biologist, I consider myself a truly nature lover and its conservation. Sports like surfing and hiking always get my adrenaline pumping and give me the mental peace we all need.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website