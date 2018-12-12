Beautiful landscapes of Scottish Highlands by Marina Weishaupt, a talented photographer, and adventurer currently based in Ulm, southern Germany. She is passionate about nature, animals and the environment and the happiest while being on the road, exploring the beauty of this planet and meeting people in different countries. Marina shoots a lot of landscapes, outdoor, and lifestyle photography. She has over 20,700 followers on Instagram. Weishaupt uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera.



More info: Instagram / Website