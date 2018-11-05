Awesome fine art seascapes by Francesco Gola, a talented 37-year-old photographer, and artist who was born in Pavia and currently lives and works in Milan, Italy. Francesco focuses mainly on landscape and seascape photography. “For me, a long exposure is a parallel universe in which to escape from the frenzy of modern life”, he says. Gola’s passion for the sea and for travels let him visit some of the most iconic locations on this planet looking at them with different eyes.

Photography is a source of inspiration that allows me to reveal the relationship between the outside world of Nature and the inside world of dreams, thoughts, emotions, desires, and wishes.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website