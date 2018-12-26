Spectacular urban landscapes by Sigma Sreedharan, a talented self-taught photographer, who was born and brought up in India and currently lives and works in Seattle, Washington. Sigma focuses mainly on urban photography. She has over 13.400 followers on Instagram and counting.

I started taking pictures a few years ago, but did not consider it as a serious hobby until 2013. I call myself a cityscape and landscape photographer with an almost obsessive addiction for colorful sunsets and blue hour.

