Gorgeous double exposure landscapes by Amanda Keogh, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist based in Dunedin, New Zealand. Amanda slides between painting and photography. “Photography started as a support for Painting but quickly became Its Own Thing”, she says.

Finding meaning in nature, dreams, metaphors. – Amanda Keogh

Landscapes emerging from intentional camera movement. Every image in this series begins with photographing the hill I live beneath. They all include both intentional camera movement.. and the subtle inclusion of a symbolic element in a double exposure. What’s recorded by the camera, is not only the hill, but what unfolds during that moment’s motion. The results can be surprising. Whole new landscapes emerge. Secret places. Revealed for an instant…always disappearing again into mystery.

More info: behance