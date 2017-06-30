Jeanette Hägglund is a talented photographer and artist from Stockholm, Sweden. Jeanette focuses on architecture, she shoots very subtle and elegant photos. The colours are so vibrant and it’s all framed perfectly.

Returned few month after the first visit. This is a study of Ricardo Bofills famouse Muralla Roja, located in Calpe – Spain. It is said that the Muralla Roja is a result of the architects inspiration by the Mediterranean tradition of the casbah. Various tones of red, blue and violet creates visually effects with the surroundings; as the landscapes, the sky and sea as well as different light throughout the day. I´m always interested to understand a building to deconstruct it – ”and put it together again”. I always try to see something in a new way, looking for details that visualize the whole building in one part. As the scientific study of linguistic significance within the semantics, i also search for the meaning and how we understand architecture.

