Carolyn Mara Borlenghi is a talented 38-year-old photographer, artist and educator who was born in Houston, Texas and currently lives and works in Miami, Florida with her husband and two sons. Carolyn received her BS in Psychology with a minor in Photography from Southern Methodist University and an MFA in Photography, Video and Related Media from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

As I approached my mid-thirties, a time that according to everything I’d read was to be my sexual prime, my husband fell into a deep depression and couldn’t claw himself out. My desire was ever-present, while his was nonexistent.

All of a sudden, I was invisible. My husband didn’t want me, no matter what I tried, and I realized I’d never known how much I wanted to be desired. I felt so alone, and slowly I was loosing myself.

Then, I grabbed my camera and turned it on myself. Conceptualizing and executing each image became my escape. I needed to release my pain and loneliness and also declare to the world, and myself, that I’m still here. I still matter. But what I began to realize was that the act of creating was more powerful than anything else.

In truth, my art saved me. I am not invisible anymore.