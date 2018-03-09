Gorgeous Self-Portrait Photography by Teodor Bergqvist

Teodor Bergqvist is a talented 23 years old self-taught photographer, digital artist and traveler from Sweden. Teodor focuses on portraiture, traveling and manipulations. He uses Nikon D3100, 18-55 mm, Adobe Photoshop CS6 & some magic.

Once I was described as a character from a book. I love that description, it never grows old on me. So I’m going to let it speak for itself, no further explanation.

Sometimes (read: quite often) it feels like I’ve already lived. Fragments of another life, but still this one, comes back to me. I take photographs to get away from the reality, to free my mind. Still I’m the captured one.

