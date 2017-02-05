Chelsea London is a talented photographer and world traveller from New Yorker who currently based in Paris, France. “Aside from the obvious passion for photography, I’m also a sucker for alternative comedy, thrift stores, bands whose names begin with ‘The’, and really bad puns (my husband will attest to this one),” she says. Chelsea received her degree in Communication Arts and History, with a minor in Sociology from Marymount Manhattan College on the Upper East Side. She shoots a lot of portrait and travel photography.

Through street photography captured throughout Europe in 2016, we see holidays the way people most often see them themselves, in their selfies.

For her project “Selfies Across Europe“, Chelsea captures stunning portraits of people capturing their holiday. The result is amazing!

