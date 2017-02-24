Claire Anderson is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and blogger from Dallas, TX who currently lives and works in Sunny South Florida. Claire focuses on teen portraiture, she specializes in high school senior portraits as well as teen editorial fashion and commercial photography. “I have been completely obsessed with photography ever since I can remember,” she says.

I bought my very first DSLR online, and while I anxiously awaited its arrival I went to Barnes & Noble everyday during my lunch break to study camera books so I would know what “all those buttons were”. The next day I assisted a wedding photographer, and that was it.

More info: instagram / facebook / website