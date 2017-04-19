Anastasia Vlasova is a talented 23-year-old photographer and journalist currently based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Anastasia received her master degree in Journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University, Kyiv and also studied Human Rights & Photography at New York University.

The Sense of War is an ongoing documentary project about war without an official status or recognition which gains momentum right in the middle of Europe, in Ukraine. You can see it and feel, but it’s still easier to pretend blindfolded to numerous deaths, grieves and lives damaged.

In early April 2014, the crisis in eastern Ukraine turned violent between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian officials in Donetsk and Luhansk oblast, home to 15 percent of the nation’s population. The violence has left at least 2,877 soldiers killed since the start of the anti-terrorist operation Ukrainian Security Service reported.

Moreover, some 6,500 civilians have been killed and almost 10,000 wounded as the United Nations estimated. Over a million people were forced to leave their homes due to shelling. The war crimes from both sides such as looting, executions to death, prisoners of war and tortures, kidnapping and killings of local people and political activists remain unpunished.

A child plays cards in the local Palace of Culture, used as a bomb shelter during fighting

A man takes part in a Solidarity demonstration in central square of Donetsk

A view of a kindergarten that was shelled in Debaltseve, Donetsk area, Ukraine. Children were evacuated before the shelling

Armed Russian-backed militants pass next to the wreckage of a MH17 flight which crashed during flight over Donetsk

The body of one of the passengers lays near the crash site of the MH17, Malaysia Airlines flight, which crashed while flying over Donetsk

The portraits of Marx, Engels, and Lenin are seen on the wall of a shelled rehabilitation center for alcohol and drug addicts in Sloviansk

Yulia Novomlynets, 18, waits to receive the humanitarian aid in the local Palace of Culture which is used as a bomb shelter in Mironovskiy

More info: instagram / facebook / website