Anastasia Vlasova is a talented 23-year-old photographer and journalist currently based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Anastasia received her master degree in Journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University, Kyiv and also studied Human Rights & Photography at New York University.

The Sense of War is an ongoing documentary project about war without an official status or recognition which gains momentum right in the middle of Europe, in Ukraine. You can see it and feel, but it’s still easier to pretend blindfolded to numerous deaths, grieves and lives damaged.

In early April 2014, the crisis in eastern Ukraine turned violent between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian officials in Donetsk and Luhansk oblast, home to 15 percent of the nation’s population. The violence has left at least 2,877 soldiers killed since the start of the anti-terrorist operation Ukrainian Security Service reported.

Moreover, some 6,500 civilians have been killed and almost 10,000 wounded as the United Nations estimated. Over a million people were forced to leave their homes due to shelling. The war crimes from both sides such as looting, executions to death, prisoners of war and tortures, kidnapping and killings of local people and political activists remain unpunished.

