The extraordinary collection of architectural forms by Kris Provoost (previously featured with China’s Building Boom), a gifted Belgian architect and photographer who’s been working and living in China for the past seven years. His latest series showcases the architectural gems of Shanghai. Kris captures the most striking looking buildings from a minimalist perspective. He has over 10,200 followers on Instagram.

Shanghai Shapes (2018) is a side step to the general overarching theme of Beautified China and delves deeper into the architecture that shaped China’s largest city.

