Csekk István is an art director, media designer and visual artist based in Budapest, Hungary. For his latest project “Shining”, Csekk has created animated loops of plasma in various locations on Earth. The result is Amazing!

I will probably never quite figure out what qualifies me for all these, and will forever doubt if anything I do is any good.

More info: instagram / website