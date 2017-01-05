Shop Cats of New York by Andrew Marttila

Andrew Marttila is a talented 30-year-old self-taught cat photographer and unrelenting animal enthusiast who currently lives and works in Philadelphia. Andrew, a self-proclaimed “crazy cat man”, started taking photos a few years ago, primarily as a hobby as his love for cats came into its own. He now owns a Bengal cat and lives with two dogs and another Bengal cat.

Humans of New York meets The French Cat in this carefully cultivated, gorgeous full-color collection featuring New York’s iconic felines and the stories behind them.

Shop Cats of New York introduces forty of New York’s favorite felines—all who have an extraordinary story to tell. Popular cat blogger Tamar Arslanian and Instagram pet photographer Andrew Marttila capture these deeply loved and well cared for animals in their city habitat and reveal how they came to reign over their urban kingdoms.

