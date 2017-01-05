LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Photogrist Alternative community Add post
Animal Photography

Shop Cats of New York by Andrew Marttila

By photogrist stuff
0
, 0 points
Shop Cats of New York by Andrew Marttila

Andrew Marttila is a talented 30-year-old self-taught cat photographer and unrelenting animal enthusiast who currently lives and works in Philadelphia. Andrew, a self-proclaimed “crazy cat man”, started taking photos a few years ago, primarily as a hobby as his love for cats came into its own. He now owns a Bengal cat and lives with two dogs and another Bengal cat.

Humans of New York meets The French Cat in this carefully cultivated, gorgeous full-color collection featuring New York’s iconic felines and the stories behind them.

Shop Cats of New York introduces forty of New York’s favorite felines—all who have an extraordinary story to tell. Popular cat blogger Tamar Arslanian and Instagram pet photographer Andrew Marttila capture these deeply loved and well cared for animals in their city habitat and reveal how they came to reign over their urban kingdoms.

Bobo - Japan Market Inc. Chinatown, Manhattan
Bobo – Japan Market Inc. Chinatown, Manhattan
Bud - Chenille Cleaners. Midtown West, Manhattan
Bud – Chenille Cleaners. Midtown West, Manhattan
Bud -Chenille Cleaners. Midtown West, Manhattan
Bud -Chenille Cleaners. Midtown West, Manhattan
Charlie - Park Slope Copy. Park Slope, Brooklyn
Charlie – Park Slope Copy. Park Slope, Brooklyn
Charlie - Smoke Scene. Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Charlie – Smoke Scene. Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Clive - Canine Styles Boutique. Upper East Side, Manhattan
Clive – Canine Styles Boutique. Upper East Side, Manhattan
Georgie & Me - Moo Shoes. Lower East Side, Manhattan
Georgie & Me – Moo Shoes. Lower East Side, Manhattan
Ivy - Neergaard Pharmacy. Park Slope, Brooklyn
Ivy – Neergaard Pharmacy. Park Slope, Brooklyn
Jack - Wine Heaven. Gramercy Park, Manhattan
Jack – Wine Heaven. Gramercy Park, Manhattan
Jasper - Flickinger Glass. Red Hook, Brooklyn
Jasper – Flickinger Glass. Red Hook, Brooklyn

More info: instagram / facebook / harpercollins / boredpanda

Share via WhatsApp
What's Your Reaction?
Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
1
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
1
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Personality quiz
Trivia quiz
Poll
Story
List
Meme
Video
Audio
Image