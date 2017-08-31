Daniel Tjongari is an professional 40-year-old photographer and artist based in Surabaya, Indonesia. Daniel is a official photographer of Sony Indonesia. For Tjongari photography is about imagination, emotion and trying to put a little of your soul into every picture you take. It really doesn’t matter what gear you have. He always imagine what I want to say in each of the pictures. Creating a real picture becomes unreal in his camera this is what he love about photography.

