Julian Cheong is a superb talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker and explorer currently based in Singapore. Julian shoots incredible cityscape, lifestyle, architecture and aerial photography. He uses Canon 5DMk3, Canon 5DMk2 and Fujifilm X100S cameras.

I first got into photography as a hobby about six years ago and since then, that hobby has grown into a passion and a big part of my everyday life. It has been a wonderful journey so far, and a journey that I hope will continue for a very long time.

