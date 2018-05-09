Stunning aerial shots by Ryan James, talented 22-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher, drone pilot and traveler from Singapore. Ryan focuses on portraiture, urban, architecture, aerial, cityscape and rooftop photography. “I love leading lines and conceptual ideas”, he says. Jemas has over 11.800 followers on Instagram.

I’m a urban photographer specializing in various forms of photography such as; Portraits, Landscapes and Architecture. I started photography back in 2012, and I have not turned back ever since. I’m always looking for new concepts, tones and interesting personalities to shoot.

More info: instagram / facebook / wix