Florian W. Mueller a.k.a. iso74 is a talented landscape, architecture and abstract photographer currently based in Cologne, Germany. For his latest project “Singularity”, Florian captured historic buildings around the world, he has “reduced the buildings to themselves, like a sculpture on a pedestal in a clean gallery or museum”.

In times of an endless flood of images and greed for perfection I see the necessity to look into an entirely different direction: The images is not enough, it is the abstraction and the individual view of the beholder, together they reach into and below the surface of customary patterns of conception. In this case abstraction is focused on the reduction to certain facts, forms and objects but not as an experience of pure non-objectivity. The imagination of the viewer supplements what is absent; what thematically is not dissolved receives, an invisible layer through the observer.

