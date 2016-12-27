Stunning Sky High Architecture Photography by Irwin Chan

Irwin Chan is a talented 21-year-old self-taught photographer and architecture student from Hong Kong, who currently lives between his native town and Manchester, UK. Irwin currently studies Architecture at University of Manchester. He captures amazing street, urban, interior and architecture photography.

Architerior started out in 2014 as a space on Instagram where I shared my visual tastes and interests, with an emphasis on contemporary architecture, interior, art and design. The account turned out to be very appreciated by my followers which inspired me to take things to a new level, and that’s how the website architerior.co came about. Here I publish articles and interviews with the goal of inspiring others and to acknowledge interesting projects, designers and artists around the world.

